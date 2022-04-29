We Are China

China's Changchun starts to remove citywide closed management

Xinhua) 08:31, April 29, 2022

Residents show their passes in a community in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.

Changchun started to remove the citywide closed management gradually from Thursday.

The city, a northeastern manufacturing hub and national commodity grain base, will resume normal life and production in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Zhao Dandan)

Passengers queue up for nucleic acid testing after disembarking from a flight in Changchun Longjia International Airport in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.

A resident picks a parcel in a community in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.

A resident picks parcels in Chaoyang District of Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.

In this aerial photo, buses run on a street in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.

A bus runs on a street in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.

Residents drive cars on a road in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.

A passenger plane lands on Changchun Longjia International Airport in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a girl for nucleic acid testing in a community in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.

Residents walk in a park in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.

Residents shop in a supermarket in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.

Residents queue up to enter a supermarket in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.

A resident walks in a park in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)