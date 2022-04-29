Confirmed COVID-19 cases in China continue to drop for 10 days: official
BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic carriers under medical observation in China have seen a fluctuating downward trend in recent 10 days, an official said Thursday.
Some areas have gradually stemmed virus transmissions in communities, marking the return of normalcy in people's lives and production resumption, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), told a press conference.
Over 550,000 local infections have been reported on the Chinese mainland in April, said Wu Liangyou, an official with the NHC.
At present, provincial-level regions such as Hebei, Jiangsu and Beijing have taken active and effective measures against the virus, Wu said, adding that epidemic situations in Jilin and Shanghai have continued to improve.
The risk of community transmission in Shanghai has been gradually reduced, Wu said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 5,646 new local COVID-19 cases, 5,487 in Shanghai
- China's commerce ministry boosts supply of necessities to regions with COVID-19 resurgences
- Beijing schools to start holiday one day earlier over COVID-19
- China's Jilin City clears all COVID-19 high, medium-risk areas
- China's Changchun starts to remove citywide closed management
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.