Chinese mainland reports 356 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 245 in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:14, May 06, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for a nucleic acid test in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 356 local confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 245 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Friday.

