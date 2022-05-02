106-year-old COVID-19 patient cured in China's Jilin

Xinhua) 14:33, May 02, 2022

CHANGCHUN, May 2 (Xinhua) -- A 106-year-old COVID-19 patient was cured and discharged from a hospital in Changchun, the capital of northeast China's Jilin Province on Saturday, said the local authorities.

The patient surnamed Li is the oldest to be admitted to the hospital in the latest outbreak in Jilin.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to the First Bethune Hospital of Jilin University on April 14. Following a comprehensive examination, the hospital found she had serious underlying health conditions, including brain atrophy.

Since April 13, the hospital has set up a treatment area that specializes in treating the disabled, elderly and other patients unable to take care of themselves. The area has received more than 130 patients, of whom 20 have been discharged from the hospital.

Currently, a total of 2,076 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the hospital, of whom 1,737 have been cured and discharged.

