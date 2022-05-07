Junior and senior high schools resume classes for graduating students in Shenyang
A teacher gives a lesson at a middle school in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 6, 2022. Junior and senior high schools resumed classes on Friday for graduating students in Shenyang City. (Xinhua)
A student gets her body temperature measured before entering a middle school in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 6, 2022. Junior and senior high schools resumed classes on Friday for graduating students in Shenyang City. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Students are seen during a class at a high school in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 6, 2022. Junior and senior high schools resumed classes on Friday for graduating students in Shenyang City. (Xinhua)
Students enter a middle school in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 6, 2022. Junior and senior high schools resumed classes on Friday for graduating students in Shenyang City. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
A teacher disinfects a classroom at a middle school in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 6, 2022. Junior and senior high schools resumed classes on Friday for graduating students in Shenyang City. (Xinhua)
Students get their body temperature measured before entering a high school in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 6, 2022. Junior and senior high schools resumed classes on Friday for graduating students in Shenyang City. (Xinhua)
Photos
