Chinese mainland reports 401 new local COVID-19 cases, 322 in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:47, May 09, 2022

A staff member takes a swab sample from a woman for nucleic acid test in Huangpu District, east China's Shanghai, May 8, 2022. Shanghai has set up fixed and mobile acid testing sites in areas such as residential communities, office spaces, business parks and in the vicinities of subway and other public transport stations in accordance with the epidemic situation. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 401 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 322 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Apart from Shanghai, six other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 33 in Beijing and 28 in Guangdong.

Shanghai also reported 3,625 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Sunday, out of a total of 3,859 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 849 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, there were 8,736 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Sunday saw 11 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai.

