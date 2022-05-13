Young Chinese vaccine developer strives to defeat COVID-19

(People's Daily App) 13:46, May 13, 2022

Liang Hongyang, head of the Scientific Research Management Department of Sinopharm’s Beijing Institute of Biological Products, cut short his vacation and headed back to his office in Beijing without a second thought after he received a call to kick off a COVID-19 vaccine development project on Chinese New Years Eve, an occasion when people are supposed to reunite with their family.

Faced with a raging virus, he led his team in round-the-clock scientific research with determination and created his company’s first COVID-19 vaccine, which brought hope to the global population.

“Keep on striving even if you are shedding tears, ” Liang said to Chinese youth, looking back at his battle against the virus.

