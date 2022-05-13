Home>>
Young Chinese vaccine developer strives to defeat COVID-19
(People's Daily App) 13:46, May 13, 2022
Liang Hongyang, head of the Scientific Research Management Department of Sinopharm’s Beijing Institute of Biological Products, cut short his vacation and headed back to his office in Beijing without a second thought after he received a call to kick off a COVID-19 vaccine development project on Chinese New Years Eve, an occasion when people are supposed to reunite with their family.
Faced with a raging virus, he led his team in round-the-clock scientific research with determination and created his company’s first COVID-19 vaccine, which brought hope to the global population.
“Keep on striving even if you are shedding tears, ” Liang said to Chinese youth, looking back at his battle against the virus.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dropping dynamic zero-COVID approach in China could cause 1.55 million deaths: study
- 849 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Chinese mainland reports 401 new local COVID-19 cases, 322 in Shanghai
- Chaoyang District of Beijing starts new round of nucleic acid test
- Commentary: China's effective anti-pandemic efforts bespeak institutional strength
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.