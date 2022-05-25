Drones deployed to deliver nucleic acid samples in Hangzhou

A drone carrying nucleic acid samples takes off at a community medical center, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Hangzhou launched three regular nucleic acid sample delivery routes by drones, which can transport nucleic acid samples for about 100,000 per day.

It takes a drone only six minutes to arrive at the destination, saving much time and reducing risk of cross infections.

