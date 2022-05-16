China's oldest severe COVID-19 patient recovers

By CAO YIN (China Daily) 15:38, May 16, 2022

Ye Ming, a 108-year-old resident of Shanghai, recovers from COVID-19 recently. [Photo/People's Daily]

After 32 days in treatment, Ye Ming, 108, recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Shanghai Pudong Hospital on Saturday, setting a record for the oldest person to recover from a severe infection across China.

According to a People's Daily report, Ye, who has a history of stroke, coronary heart disease and other medical issues, was weak when he was first hospitalized.

To better treat the elderly patient, the hospital directed experts and nursing teams - including those specializing in cardiology, geriatrics, respiratory medicine and traditional Chinese medicine - to focus more on him. He was transferred to the intensive care unit due to his critical condition and underlying illnesses, it said.

Thanks to the premium care and comprehensive treatment, Ye had tested negative in two consecutive nucleic acid tests at least 24 hours apart by Saturday, which meant he could be discharged from the hospital, according to the report.

About two weeks ago, Wang Manru, a 93-year-old woman, also recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from a makeshift hospital in the Lingang area of Shanghai.

Coincidentally, both Ye and Wang worked at the Shanghai No 3 People's Hospital many years ago, and they worked together to provide medical assistance in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53).

At a recent ceremony held by the makeshift hospital to celebrate Wang's recovery, the retired nurse showed an old photo that included herself and Ye to medics. She said she was really impressed with Ye, who was an anesthesiologist.

"After all, there were only three people in the first batch of medical workers from the Shanghai No 3 People's Hospital helping during the war," recalled Wang, who dedicated her life to pediatric care after she returned from the war until she retired.

People's Daily reported that Ye also contributed to the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45), adding that he helped collect medicine and medical equipment for soldiers at that time.

At a news conference on Sunday, Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission, said he wished for Ye and Wang to recover quickly, pointing out their heroic efforts for the country.

Since the city was hit by the current epidemic in March, officials have prioritized providing comprehensive medical treatment and paying extra attention to elderly COVID-19 patients, especially those with severe infections, to alleviate their existing health conditions while treating them with antiviral therapies.

Medical teams have been required to increase their monitoring of such patients in the early stages and intervene as soon as possible to prevent a mild case from developing into a severe one, said Wu Qianyu, a health commission official.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)