Chinese mainland reports 65 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:33, June 11, 2022

A citizen gets on a bus in Fengtai District, Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2022.(Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 65 local confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 36 in Beijing and 19 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Two other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, according to the commission.

A total of 73 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in nine provincial-level regions, including 25 in Beijing, 24 in Inner Mongolia, and nine in Shanghai.

Following the recovery of 88 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Friday, there were 786 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.

