China stresses COVID-19 control at enclosed sites with people gatherings

Xinhua) 17:04, June 17, 2022

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese health authority spokesperson on Friday urged the full implementation of COVID-related regulations and strengthened virus control efforts at key enclosed sites with gatherings of people.

Mi Feng, a National Health Commission spokesperson, also stressed adhering to the dynamic zero-COVID approach, focusing on key aspects, and putting in science-based, targeted, and efficient measures without delay to contain the spread of the epidemic, with priority being given to rapid actions.

