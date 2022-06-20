Hong Kong keeps tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance

Xinhua) 09:32, June 20, 2022

HONG KONG, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Sunday that it will distribute around 180,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.

The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected persons.

The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.

On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 1,161 new confirmed locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 115 imported cases, official data showed.

