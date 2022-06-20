Hong Kong keeps tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance
HONG KONG, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Sunday that it will distribute around 180,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.
The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected persons.
The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.
On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 1,161 new confirmed locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 115 imported cases, official data showed.
Photos
Related Stories
- China stresses COVID-19 control at enclosed sites with people gatherings
- 51 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Chinese mainland reports 23 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 88 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Chinese mainland reports 65 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.