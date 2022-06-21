Commentary: China capable of coordinating COVID control with economic, social development

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- In coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, China has gathered more confidence and experience, and its hard work has paid off.

A source of China's confidence is its scientifically sound, targeted and effective implementation of the dynamic zero-COVID policy. Though small fluctuations in certain areas persist, the overall epidemic control situation in the country remains stable thanks to the joint efforts of all parties involved.

The COVID-19 control situation in China's capital Beijing is improving after the city cut off the transmission chain of an infection cluster linked to a bar. All metro stations in Beijing that were closed due to COVID-19 prevention and control resumed operations on Sunday.

The metropolis of Shanghai has only reported sporadic locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, after its latest COVID-19 resurgence was brought under control.

China's confidence also comes from a slew of positive signals from the country's economic and social operations. The latest official data points to upticks in key economic indicators in May and June, after the government rolled out intensive pro-growth policies and the overall epidemic control situation improved.

Domestic consumption, a major driving force for the country's economic growth, has seen signs of recovery, with year-on-year retail sales decline narrowing from 11.1 percent in April to 6.7 percent in May. During the large online shopping event held in the run-up to June 18, the value of orders on JD.com rose 10.3 percent year on year.

China's foreign trade rebounded as well. Total imports and exports increased 9.6 percent year on year in May. Compared with April, the goods trade rose almost 20 percent last month in the Yangtze River Delta region, where Shanghai is located.

China's production capacity is also recovering, an indication of the increasingly stable operations of industrial and supply chains following effective anti-COVID measures and targeted policy support.

The battle against the virus is ongoing. Until the final battle is won, China will continue to make relentless efforts to coordinate COVID-19 control with economic and social development.

