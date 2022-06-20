95 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:21, June 20, 2022

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 95 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,215 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

