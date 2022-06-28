77 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 09:43, June 28, 2022

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 77 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,868 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

