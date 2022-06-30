Shanghai Disneyland reopens after COVID-caused closure

Xinhua) 13:19, June 30, 2022

Tourists pose with an inflatable doll of Donald Duck at Wishing Star Park of Disney Resort in Shanghai, east China on June 10, 2022, when Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard resume operations first. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Disneyland reopened on Thursday, after more than three months of closure along with the metropolis' fight against a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tickets were available for purchase starting Wednesday, as the COVID-19 epidemic has waned in the city.

Visitors are required to present negative results of nucleic acid testing taken within 72 hours, wear masks and undergo temperature screening before entering the park.

