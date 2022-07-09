Cinemas in Shanghai resume operation with epidemic prevention measures
An audience gets movie tickets with at a UME cinema in east China's Shanghai, July 8, 2022. Some cinemas in Shanghai resumed operation with epidemic prevention measures in place on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Long)
A staff member checks health tracking codes of audiences at a UME cinema in east China's Shanghai, July 8, 2022. Some cinemas in Shanghai resumed operation with epidemic prevention measures in place on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Long)
An audience has his temperature checked at a UME cinema in east China's Shanghai, July 8, 2022. Some cinemas in Shanghai resumed operation with epidemic prevention measures in place on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Long)
Audiences wait for film opening at a UME cinema in east China's Shanghai, July 8, 2022. Some cinemas in Shanghai resumed operation with epidemic prevention measures in place on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Long)
