Cinemas in Shanghai resume operation with epidemic prevention measures

Xinhua) 10:06, July 09, 2022

An audience gets movie tickets with at a UME cinema in east China's Shanghai, July 8, 2022. Some cinemas in Shanghai resumed operation with epidemic prevention measures in place on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

A staff member checks health tracking codes of audiences at a UME cinema in east China's Shanghai, July 8, 2022. Some cinemas in Shanghai resumed operation with epidemic prevention measures in place on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

An audience has his temperature checked at a UME cinema in east China's Shanghai, July 8, 2022. Some cinemas in Shanghai resumed operation with epidemic prevention measures in place on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

Audiences wait for film opening at a UME cinema in east China's Shanghai, July 8, 2022. Some cinemas in Shanghai resumed operation with epidemic prevention measures in place on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

