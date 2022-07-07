Shanghai reports 54 new local infections

Xinhua) 09:24, July 07, 2022

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 32 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22 local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

Thirty of the new confirmed cases and all the asymptomatic carriers were found from people under quarantine, the commission said in a statement.

