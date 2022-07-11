2022 senior high school entrance examination in Shanghai kicks off

Xinhua) 16:43, July 11, 2022

Students queue up to enter an exam site of the 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, July 11, 2022. The 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Shanghai kicked off on Monday. The city's entrance examinations for senior high schools have been postponed for about a month due to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A parent cheers up a student entering an exam site of the 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, July 11, 2022. The 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Shanghai kicked off on Monday. The city's entrance examinations for senior high schools have been postponed for about a month due to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Students and their teachers holding boards with their best wishes pose for pictures at an exam site of the 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, July 11, 2022. The 2022 senior high school entrance examination in Shanghai kicked off on Monday. The city's entrance examinations for senior high schools have been postponed for about a month due to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)