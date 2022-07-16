Home>>
Shanghai-Taipei city forum scheduled on July 19
(Xinhua) 14:10, July 16, 2022
SHANGHAI, July 16 (Xinhua) -- An annual city forum between Shanghai and Taipei will be held on July 19 in virtual format, it was announced on Saturday.
This year's forum will promote the sharing of experiences and interactions between the two cities in energy saving and carbon reduction.
During the event, the two cities are expected to sign relevant memorandums online to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields.
The two cities have taken turns hosting the forum since 2010, with 39 memorandums on exchanges and cooperation signed.
