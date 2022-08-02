World's largest container ship successfully undocked in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 13:19, August 02, 2022

The world's largest container ship is successfully undocked in Shanghai, Aug. 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Li)

The ship, with a capacity of 24,116 TEUs, was undocked at the shipyard on Monday, marking another breakthrough for the Chinese shipbuilder in building ultra large container vessels.

