3rd anniv. of launching of Lingang new area marked in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:24, August 22, 2022

Tourists visit the China Maritime Museum in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 20, 2022. Saturday marked the 3rd anniversary of the launching of Lingang new area. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2022 shows the Tesla Gigafactory in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai. Saturday marked the 3rd anniversary of the launching of Lingang new area. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Tourists visit the Shanghai Astronomy Museum in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 19, 2022. Saturday marked the 3rd anniversary of the launching of Lingang new area. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Tourists visit the Shanghai Astronomy Museum in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 19, 2022. Saturday marked the 3rd anniversary of the launching of Lingang new area. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 19, 2022 shows the Shanghai Astronomy Museum in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai. Saturday marked the 3rd anniversary of the launching of Lingang new area. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A tourist visits the Shanghai Astronomy Museum in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 19, 2022. Saturday marked the 3rd anniversary of the launching of Lingang new area. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2022 shows a view of Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai. Saturday marked the 3rd anniversary of the launching of Lingang new area. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 19, 2022 shows the permanent site of the World Laureates Forum under construction in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai. Saturday marked the 3rd anniversary of the launching of Lingang new area. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Visitors view an exhibit at the China Maritime Museum in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 20, 2022. Saturday marked the 3rd anniversary of the launching of Lingang new area. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

