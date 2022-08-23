Shanghai's landscape lighting switched off amid heatwave

Ecns.cn) 10:42, August 23, 2022

Some landmarks in Shanghai are hardly visible at night, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Junyan)

Shanghai has switched off decorative lights along the Bund river front for two days from Monday to save energy. Outdoor advertising lights in these areas will be turned off as well to cope with the summer power demand peak.

Tourists visit the Bund with the skyline of Pudong in the background in Shanghai, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

The Oriental Pearl Tower goes dark in Shanghai, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Junyan)

A yacht sails on the Huangpu River in Shanghai, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

