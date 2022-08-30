Home>>
Poverty to prosperity: a mountainous area in N China’s Hebei embarks on new development path
(People's Daily Online) 10:54, August 30, 2022
Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2022, shows photovoltaic facilities and relocated buildings in a village, lying deep in the Taihang Mountains, in Fuping County, north China’s Hebei Province. Constrained by its natural environment and poor resources, Fuping remained trapped in poverty for a long period. The county has pushed hard to develop six industries to enrich people: modern edible mushroom farming, high efficiency forest fruit cultivation, TCM herb production, animal farming, cottage industries, and eco-tourism. In early 2020, Fuping shook off poverty. In 2021, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in the county reached 12,342 yuan, 3.7 times that of 2012. (People’s Daily Online / Liu Ning)
