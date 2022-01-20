Home>>
Wang Zhengpu elected governor of China's Hebei
SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Wang Zhengpu was elected governor of north China's Hebei Province by the provincial legislature on Thursday.
The 13th Hebei Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its fifth session.
