Wang Zhengpu elected governor of China's Hebei

Xinhua) 15:31, January 20, 2022

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Wang Zhengpu was elected governor of north China's Hebei Province by the provincial legislature on Thursday.

The 13th Hebei Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its fifth session.

