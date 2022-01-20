Languages

Archive

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Home>>

Wang Zhengpu elected governor of China's Hebei

(Xinhua) 15:31, January 20, 2022

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Wang Zhengpu was elected governor of north China's Hebei Province by the provincial legislature on Thursday.

The 13th Hebei Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its fifth session. 

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories