Villagers busy making lanterns for upcoming festival season in Hebei

Xinhua) 13:20, December 23, 2021

A staff member works at a lantern workshop in Dongsanzhao Township of Nanhe District of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2021. Villagers are busy making lanterns for the upcoming festival season. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

