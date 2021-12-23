Villagers busy making lanterns for upcoming festival season in Hebei
A staff member works at a lantern workshop in Dongsanzhao Township of Nanhe District of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2021. Villagers are busy making lanterns for the upcoming festival season. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Staff members work at a lantern workshop in Dongsanzhao Township of Nanhe District of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2021. Villagers are busy making lanterns for the upcoming festival season. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Staff members work at a lantern workshop in Dongsanzhao Township of Nanhe District of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2021. Villagers are busy making lanterns for the upcoming festival season. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Staff members work at a lantern workshop in Dongsanzhao Township of Nanhe District of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2021. Villagers are busy making lanterns for the upcoming festival season. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.