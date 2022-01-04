China's Hebei in green upgrade of 1,000 companies

Xinhua) 08:32, January 04, 2022

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province is to screen out about 1,000 local enterprises with high energy consumption and emissions and to upgrade them into eco-friendly ones.

Advanced production technologies, techniques and equipment will be adopted during the green upgrade, according to the provincial industry and information technology department.

Key steel, cement, and flat glass companies have been asked by the province to build themselves into green factories in five years.

As part of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020), Hebei reduced more than 82 million tonnes of steel production capacity, about 12 million tonnes of cement capacity and some 2.5 million tonnes of flat glass.

Hebei has built 233 provincial-level and national-level green factories, taking a lead in the number of eco-friendly steelmaking plants in China, said the department.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Du Mingming)