Monday, December 27, 2021

Inside Langfang Economic and Technological Development Zone in Hebei, N China

(Xinhua) 08:26, December 27, 2021

A worker is busy at the workshop of a numerical control machine manufacturing company in the Langfang Economic and Technological Development Zone of Langfang City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 25, 2021. The revenue of enterprises above designated size in the zone have reached 41.6 billion yuan (about 6.5 billion U.S. dollars) from January to November this year, a year-on-year increase of 7.92 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A worker is busy at the workshop of an auto parts manufacturing company in the Langfang Economic and Technological Development Zone of Langfang City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 25, 2021. The revenue of enterprises above designated size in the zone have reached 41.6 billion yuan (about 6.5 billion U.S. dollars) from January to November this year, a year-on-year increase of 7.92 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Robots work at the workshop of an auto parts manufacturing company in the Langfang Economic and Technological Development Zone of Langfang City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 25, 2021. The revenue of enterprises above designated size in the zone have reached 41.6 billion yuan (about 6.5 billion U.S. dollars) from January to November this year, a year-on-year increase of 7.92 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

