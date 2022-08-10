Luanping in north China innovates tourism development

Visitors tour the Baicaowa national forest park in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2022. In recent years, local authorities of Luanping have striven to upgrade its construction of tourism infrastructure in innovative ways, thus powering its tourism development. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Visitors tour a scenic area themed Chinese medicine and flowers planting in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2022. In recent years, local authorities of Luanping have striven to upgrade its construction of tourism infrastructure in innovative ways, thus powering its tourism development. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

People have fun during a summer camp event held at a scenic area themed Chinese medicine and flowers planting in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2022. In recent years, local authorities of Luanping have striven to upgrade its construction of tourism infrastructure in innovative ways, thus powering its tourism development. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

