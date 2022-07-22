We Are China

Qiangtang grassland welcomes best season for tourism

Ecns.cn) 15:49, July 22, 2022

Herdsmen herd their sheep by a lake on Qiangtang Grassland at Baingoin County of Naqu in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Qiangtang, which means "northern highland," refers to the north Tibetan plateau, averaging about 4,600 meters above sea level. The Qiangtang Grassland features thousands of wild animals in the area, including wild Yaks, Tibetan gazell, Tibetan wild donkeys, White-lipped deer.

Magnificent view of lake and snow mountain at Shuanghu county of Naqu in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Stunning Milky Way over Shuanghu county of Naqu in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Aerial view of Shuanghu county of Naqu in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo shows Puruogangri glacier at Shuanghu county of Naqu in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

