China sees tourism recovering
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:52, July 13, 2022
University students from Xi'an and Tianjin take "selfies" at the footpath of the Huashan Mountain in Weinan, Northwest China's Shaanxi province on July 9. In June, the scenic spot attracted 289,000 tourists, seeing a surge in operating income. Related businesses including dining, accommodation and transportation also grew rapidly. [Photo/Xinhua]
Photos
