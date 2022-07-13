China sees tourism recovering

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:52, July 13, 2022

University students from Xi'an and Tianjin take "selfies" at the footpath of the Huashan Mountain in Weinan, Northwest China's Shaanxi province on July 9. In June, the scenic spot attracted 289,000 tourists, seeing a surge in operating income. Related businesses including dining, accommodation and transportation also grew rapidly. [Photo/Xinhua]

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)