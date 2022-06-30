E China's Zhujiajian scenic spot sees steady recovery of tourism

Xinhua) 09:35, June 30, 2022

Tourists play on the beach in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 28, 2022. The Zhujiajian scenic spot saw a steady recovery of tourism this summer. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Zhujiajian scenic spot saw a steady recovery of tourism this summer. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows tourists playing on the beach in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Zhujiajian scenic spot saw a steady recovery of tourism this summer. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children play on the beach in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 28, 2022. The Zhujiajian scenic spot saw a steady recovery of tourism this summer. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

