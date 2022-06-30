E China's Zhujiajian scenic spot sees steady recovery of tourism
Tourists play on the beach in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 28, 2022. The Zhujiajian scenic spot saw a steady recovery of tourism this summer. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Zhujiajian scenic spot saw a steady recovery of tourism this summer. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows tourists playing on the beach in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Zhujiajian scenic spot saw a steady recovery of tourism this summer. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Children play on the beach in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 28, 2022. The Zhujiajian scenic spot saw a steady recovery of tourism this summer. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
