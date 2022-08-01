Number of tourists in Thailand expected to reach 9 million this year

Tourists are seen at the Grand Palace scenic spot in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 31, 2022. Thailand received more than 2 million foreign tourists in the first half of 2022. According to the forecast of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the number of tourists is expected to reach 9 million in this year. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

