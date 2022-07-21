Restored stone statues displayed at Grand Palace in Thailand
Photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows stone statues at Wat Phra Kaew temple of the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. In July 2021, a number of stone statues were unearthed in front of the Grand Palace, some of which were engraved with Chinese characters. Recently the restored statues have been displayed at Wat Phra Kaew temple of the Grand Palace. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A tourist takes photos of stone statues at Wat Phra Kaew temple of the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, July 20, 2022. In July 2021, a number of stone statues were unearthed in front of the Grand Palace, some of which were engraved with Chinese characters. Recently the restored statues have been displayed at Wat Phra Kaew temple of the Grand Palace. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Tourists view stone statues at Wat Phra Kaew temple of the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, July 20, 2022. In July 2021, a number of stone statues were unearthed in front of the Grand Palace, some of which were engraved with Chinese characters. Recently the restored statues have been displayed at Wat Phra Kaew temple of the Grand Palace. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
