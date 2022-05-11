China, Thailand vow to strengthen cooperation between legislatures

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Suchart Tancharoen, first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Wang Chen, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Suchart Tancharoen, first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand, via video link on Tuesday.

Wang said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Thailand traditional friendship has become more profound and flourishing, and the two countries have firmly supported each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns.

He added that China is ready to work with Thailand to give full play to the positive role of the legislatures, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning in rule of law, and advance the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, contributing to the development of bilateral relations and enhancing friendship between the two peoples.

Suchart Tancharoen said Thailand firmly upholds the one-China policy, expressing hopes to deepen exchanges between the legislatures of the two countries and provide a sound legal environment for bilateral practical cooperation.

