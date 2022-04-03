China, Thailand agree to enhance traditional friendship

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

HEFEI, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks on Saturday with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, with the two sides agreeing to promote bilateral ties.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Thailand, Wang said China is willing to advance all-round cooperation with Thailand.

Wang said both sides should step up consultations on the Belt and Road cooperation plan outline and joint action plan, and accelerate the construction of the China-Thailand railway.

Wang also called on the two countries to take the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement as an opportunity to tap the potential of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, and to expand cooperation in electronic technology, digital economy, new energy and other fields.

Don Pramudwinai said that Thailand cherishes the traditional friendship between the two countries and is willing to work with China to jointly build the Belt and Road to a high quality standard and actively participate in the Global Development Initiative.

Thailand hopes to expand agricultural trade, connectivity and cooperation, ensure the security of industrial and supply chains, and deepen cooperation on sustainable development, Don Pramudwinai said.

The two sides agreed to solidly advance the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership and maintain in-depth communication on strengthening multilateral coordination.

