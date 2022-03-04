Thailand unveils schedule for APEC 2022 meetings

Xinhua) 09:30, March 04, 2022

BANGKOK, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Thailand, the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2022, announced Thursday that the annual APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held on Nov. 18-19 in Bangkok.

A series of meetings from Nov. 14, including the Concluding APEC Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) and APEC ministerial meeting, will precede the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, according to Thani Thongphakdi, permanent secretary for foreign affairs of Thailand and APEC 2022 SOM chair.

Entering the third year of the pandemic, economic recovery has become a matter of utmost urgency for all member economies, and "we must embrace inclusiveness and sustainability in our growth strategy, balancing between health, economy and the environment," said Thani.

The announcement was made after the conclusion of the first APEC SOM in 2022 last week, where participants from member economies reiterated their commitment to reinvigorating regional economic integration, reconnecting the region and reassuring sustainability for future growth.

In November 2021, Thailand took over the rotating chairmanship of the APEC from New Zealand, declaring the theme for APEC 2022 as "Open, Connect, Balance."

