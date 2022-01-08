Sunflower fields in Thailand's Lopburi attract tourists

Xinhua) 10:37, January 08, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 6, 2022 shows sunflower fields in Lopburi, Thailand. Lopburi province is famous for a large sunflower plantation in Thailand. From November to January, the golden sunflower fields attract many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Tourists take pictures in sunflower fields in Lopburi, Thailand, Jan. 6, 2022. Lopburi province is famous for a large sunflower plantation in Thailand. From November to January, the golden sunflower fields attract many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A tourist takes pictures in sunflower fields in Lopburi, Thailand, Jan. 6, 2022. Lopburi province is famous for a large sunflower plantation in Thailand. From November to January, the golden sunflower fields attract many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Photo taken on Jan. 6, 2022 shows sunflower fields in Lopburi, Thailand. Lopburi province is famous for a large sunflower plantation in Thailand. From November to January, the golden sunflower fields attract many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Tourists are seen in sunflower fields in Lopburi, Thailand, Jan. 6, 2022. Lopburi province is famous for a large sunflower plantation in Thailand. From November to January, the golden sunflower fields attract many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

