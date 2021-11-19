We Are China

Thailand downsizes lantern festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ecns.cn) 14:39, November 19, 2021

Lights shine at the Sukhothai Historical Park in Thailand, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Guoan)

Sukhothai, capital of the Sukhothai Kingdom in the 13th-14th century, held a three-day Loy Krathong Festival from Thursday. The festival was scaled back this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

