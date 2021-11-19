Home>>
Thailand downsizes lantern festival amid COVID-19 pandemic
(Ecns.cn) 14:39, November 19, 2021
Lights shine at the Sukhothai Historical Park in Thailand, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Guoan)
Sukhothai, capital of the Sukhothai Kingdom in the 13th-14th century, held a three-day Loy Krathong Festival from Thursday. The festival was scaled back this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: RCEP to catalyze post-pandemic regional economic recovery: Thai commerce official
- China provides more COVID-19 vaccines to Thailand to help fight pandemic
- Thailand to further enhance ties, cooperation with China: Thai King
- Pre-show of Thailand Int'l Lantern and Food Festival
- Thai PM calls for closer ASEAN-China collaboration to address challenges
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.