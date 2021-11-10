Thailand to further enhance ties, cooperation with China: Thai King

Xinhua) 09:15, November 10, 2021

BANGKOK, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has said that Thailand and China are friendly neighbors and Thailand is willing to further enhance the friendly relations and cooperation with China.

The King made the remarks when he recently received the credential presented by new Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang in the Dusit Palace in Bangkok.

The King said he looks forward to another opportunity to visit China again in the near future.

Han said China and Thailand are good neighbors, partners and relatives, and China has attached great importance to developing friendly relations with Thailand.

In the face of the COVID-19 challenge, China and Thailand have joined hands to fight the pandemic and promote economic recovery, demonstrating that the bond of friendship between the two countries is as close as one family and it is growing ever stronger as time goes by, Han said.

