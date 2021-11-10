Thailand to further enhance ties, cooperation with China: Thai King
BANGKOK, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has said that Thailand and China are friendly neighbors and Thailand is willing to further enhance the friendly relations and cooperation with China.
The King made the remarks when he recently received the credential presented by new Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang in the Dusit Palace in Bangkok.
The King said he looks forward to another opportunity to visit China again in the near future.
Han said China and Thailand are good neighbors, partners and relatives, and China has attached great importance to developing friendly relations with Thailand.
In the face of the COVID-19 challenge, China and Thailand have joined hands to fight the pandemic and promote economic recovery, demonstrating that the bond of friendship between the two countries is as close as one family and it is growing ever stronger as time goes by, Han said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Pre-show of Thailand Int'l Lantern and Food Festival
- Chinese top political advisor meets Thai Senate speaker
- Thai PM calls for closer ASEAN-China collaboration to address challenges
- Lantern festival held in Lamphun, Thailand
- Interview: China makes inspiring progress in biodiversity conservation: Thai official
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.