Chinese top political advisor meets Thai Senate speaker

Xinhua) 09:11, November 02, 2021

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, Thai deputy parliament president and Senate speaker, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang Monday met with Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, Thai deputy parliament president and Senate speaker, via video link.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that China and Thailand's brotherly friendship of mutual assistance has grown stronger. He said the common interests between the two countries are extensive and profound. He noted that China is ready to work with Thailand to implement the consensus reached by their senior leadership and strengthen strategic communication.

China is willing to work with Thailand to deepen cooperation to combat the COVID-19, jointly build the Belt and Road initiative, and expand people-to-people exchanges. China will also promote and accelerate high-quality development of China-Thailand ties and make a greater contribution to regional peace, stability, and prosperity, Wang said.

The CPPCC is ready to maintain close exchanges with the Thai Senate and play a significant role in enhancing mutual understanding between the two peoples and promoting bilateral ties, Wang added.

Pornpetch spoke highly of the impressive achievements made by the Communist Party of China (CPC) in uniting and leading the Chinese people in the past century. He said that the Thai Senate supports the Thailand-China friendship and will continuously strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CPPCC to promote the in-depth Thailand-China relations development.

