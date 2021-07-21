China, Thailand to enhance parliamentary cooperation

July 21, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Chuan Leekpai, president of the Thai National Assembly and speaker of the House of Representatives, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu held talks with Chuan Leekpai, president of the Thai National Assembly and speaker of the House of Representatives, via video link on Tuesday, with both sides pledging to enhance exchanges between their legislative bodies.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China and Thailand, as good friends, good neighbors and major regional developing countries, embrace new development opportunities for bilateral relations.

China stands ready to work with Thailand to enhance strategic communication, make joint efforts for cooperation and win-win results, and plan and implement exchanges and cooperation between the two sides in post-epidemic times, he said.

Noting the potential of China-Thailand cooperation, Li called on the two countries to continue enhancing political mutual support and high-level exchanges, and firmly support each other on issues regarding core interests and major concerns.

Li called on the two countries to continue their cooperation on COVID-19 response, jointly build the Belt and Road, synergize development strategies, enhance multilateral coordination and promote global governance.

Li stressed that the NPC stands ready to work with the Thai National Assembly to strengthen exchanges and cooperation.

He encouraged the two sides to conduct flexible and diverse exchanges in a variety of ways, and learn from each other's experience in governance, legislation and supervision.

Li briefed Chuan on the celebration of the Communist Party of China's centenary, and said the Chinese side is ready to enhance party exchanges with Thailand to facilitate the development and prosperity of the two countries.

Chuan said that Thailand cherishes the deep traditional friendship with China and firmly upholds the one-China principle.

Chuan thanked China for the support provided to Thailand in fighting COVID-19 and said the Thai National Assembly is willing to enhance friendly exchanges with the NPC to promote cooperation between the two countries on economy and trade, COVID-19 response and people-to-people exchanges, while making contributions to promoting bilateral ties.

