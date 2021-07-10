Chinese senior lawmakers hear reports on draft laws

Xinhua) 14:13, July 10, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) held a meeting of its Council of Chairpersons on Friday to hear reports on the deliberations of draft laws.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.

Li Fei, chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, reported on draft laws on personal information protection, supervisors, legal aid, and physicians, as well as a draft revision to the Military Service Law.

The meeting reviewed the above drafts and demanded extensive soliciting of opinions for further improvement.

