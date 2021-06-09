Chinese lawmakers review draft laws in group discussions

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, joins lawmakers in the group discussions to deliberate bills including draft laws on the Hainan free trade port, stamp tax and opposing foreign sanctions and a draft amendment to the Law on Workplace Safety, during the 29th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee on June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers Tuesday held group discussions to deliberate bills including draft laws on the Hainan free trade port, stamp tax and opposing foreign sanctions and a draft amendment to the Law on Workplace Safety, during the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, joined lawmakers in the discussions.

The draft law on the Hainan free trade port will play a vital role in boosting and supporting the development of the facility, said the legislators, suggesting the draft be voted and passed at the session.

The implementation of the draft amendment to the Law on Workplace Safety will be conducive to better coordinating development and security, and provide a strong legal guarantee for the safety of life and property, the lawmakers noted.

They agreed that the draft law on stamp tax is mature enough and suggested it be passed at the session.

The draft law on countering foreign sanctions will enrich the legal tool kit to oppose foreign sanctions, interference and long-arm jurisdiction, and provide a strong legal guarantee for countering discriminatory measures by a foreign country in accordance with the law, the lawmakers said, suggesting the draft be voted and passed at the session.

They also deliberated draft laws on data security and the protection of status, rights and interests of military personnel, a draft revision to the Law on Military Facilities Protection, and a draft decision to authorize the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress and its Standing Committee to formulate regulations concerning the Pudong New Area.

