China's revised minor protection law to prevent internet addiction: newspaper

Xinhua) 14:09, June 01, 2021

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Comprehensive measures to intensify online protection for juveniles and prevent internet addiction will be promoted by a newly revised law that takes effect on Tuesday, according to a report of China Daily.

With more youngsters becoming addicted to online games and short videos, the revised Law on the Protection of Minors requires people from all walks of life, including parents, schools and social institutions, to take preventive measures to stop internet addiction causing physical or mental harm to young people, said the report.

Guo Linmao, a member of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, was quoted as saying that the revision includes a new chapter on cyberspace protection to clarify each entity's responsibilities.

For example, it demands parents or other guardians install software on mobile phones or computers to protect children from harmful online content, while requiring adults to manage the time adolescents spend online.

To ensure effective implementation of the law, a more specific regulation will be unveiled at an appropriate time, according to the report.

