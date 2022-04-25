People enjoy annual int'l kite festival in Phetchaburi, Thailand

Kites hover above the Cha-am Beach in Phetchaburi, Thailand, on April 23, 2022. Kite enthusiasts and visitors gathered on Saturday at Cha-am Beach in Thailand's southern Phetchaburi province to enjoy the annual international kite festival. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A child selects kites at the Cha-am Beach in Phetchaburi, Thailand, on April 23, 2022. Kite enthusiasts and visitors gathered on Saturday at Cha-am Beach in Thailand's southern Phetchaburi province to enjoy the annual international kite festival. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A vendor sells kites at the Cha-am Beach in Phetchaburi, Thailand, on April 23, 2022. Kite enthusiasts and visitors gathered on Saturday at Cha-am Beach in Thailand's southern Phetchaburi province to enjoy the annual international kite festival. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

