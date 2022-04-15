Traditional Thai New Year Songkran Festival kicks off

Xinhua) 08:45, April 15, 2022

Performers participate in a street parade celebrating the Songkran Festival in Ayutthaya, Thailand, April 13, 2022. The Tourism Authority of Thailand held a street parade in Ayutthaya to celebrate the Songkran Festival.

From April 13 to 15 every year is the traditional Thai New Year Songkran Festival. People will express their greetings by splashing water on each other. Affected by the COVID-19, Thailand has cancelled the street splashing celebration for the third consecutive year. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Performers participate in a street parade celebrating the Songkran Festival in Ayutthaya, Thailand, April 13, 2022. The Tourism Authority of Thailand held a street parade in Ayutthaya to celebrate the Songkran Festival.

From April 13 to 15 every year is the traditional Thai New Year Songkran Festival. People will express their greetings by splashing water on each other. Affected by the COVID-19, Thailand has cancelled the street splashing celebration for the third consecutive year. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Performers participate in a street parade celebrating the Songkran Festival in Ayutthaya, Thailand, April 13, 2022. The Tourism Authority of Thailand held a street parade in Ayutthaya to celebrate the Songkran Festival.

From April 13 to 15 every year is the traditional Thai New Year Songkran Festival. People will express their greetings by splashing water on each other. Affected by the COVID-19, Thailand has cancelled the street splashing celebration for the third consecutive year. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Performers participate in a street parade celebrating the Songkran Festival in Ayutthaya, Thailand, April 13, 2022. The Tourism Authority of Thailand held a street parade in Ayutthaya to celebrate the Songkran Festival.

From April 13 to 15 every year is the traditional Thai New Year Songkran Festival. People will express their greetings by splashing water on each other. Affected by the COVID-19, Thailand has cancelled the street splashing celebration for the third consecutive year. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Performers participate in a street parade celebrating the Songkran Festival in Ayutthaya, Thailand, April 13, 2022. The Tourism Authority of Thailand held a street parade in Ayutthaya to celebrate the Songkran Festival.

From April 13 to 15 every year is the traditional Thai New Year Songkran Festival. People will express their greetings by splashing water on each other. Affected by the COVID-19, Thailand has cancelled the street splashing celebration for the third consecutive year. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Performers participate in a street parade celebrating the Songkran Festival in Ayutthaya, Thailand, April 13, 2022. The Tourism Authority of Thailand held a street parade in Ayutthaya to celebrate the Songkran Festival.

From April 13 to 15 every year is the traditional Thai New Year Songkran Festival. People will express their greetings by splashing water on each other. Affected by the COVID-19, Thailand has cancelled the street splashing celebration for the third consecutive year. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Performers participate in a street parade celebrating the Songkran Festival in Ayutthaya, Thailand, April 13, 2022. The Tourism Authority of Thailand held a street parade in Ayutthaya to celebrate the Songkran Festival.

From April 13 to 15 every year is the traditional Thai New Year Songkran Festival. People will express their greetings by splashing water on each other. Affected by the COVID-19, Thailand has cancelled the street splashing celebration for the third consecutive year. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Performers participate in a street parade celebrating the Songkran Festival in Ayutthaya, Thailand, April 13, 2022. The Tourism Authority of Thailand held a street parade in Ayutthaya to celebrate the Songkran Festival.

From April 13 to 15 every year is the traditional Thai New Year Songkran Festival. People will express their greetings by splashing water on each other. Affected by the COVID-19, Thailand has cancelled the street splashing celebration for the third consecutive year. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)