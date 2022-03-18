In pics: Canberra Balloon Spectacular festival

Xinhua) 15:00, March 18, 2022

Hot air balloons are seen during the annual Canberra Balloon Spectacular festival in Canberra, Australia, March 18, 2022. The annual Canberra Balloon Spectacular festival, a hot air balloon festival celebrated in Australia's capital city, is held this year from March 12 to 20. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

