Special haircuts celebrate Longtaitou festival

Ecns.cn) 17:06, March 04, 2022

People have their hair cut to celebrate Longtaitou Festival in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, March 4, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Nanxuan)

Longtaitou is a traditional Chinese Festival held on the second day of the second month in the Chinese lunar calendar. Chinese people hold the belief that getting a haircut when the "dragon raises its head" means they will have a vigorous start in the new year.

