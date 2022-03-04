Various activities held across China to greet Longtaitou Day

Xinhua) 11:40, March 04, 2022

Children play games to greet the Longtaitou Day in Jimo District, Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 3, 2022. Literally meaning "dragon raises head", the day of Longtaitou, the second day of the second lunar month, falls on Friday this year. Various activities were held to greet the day. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)

Villagers perform dragon dance to greet the Longtaitou Day in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, March 2, 2022. Literally meaning "dragon raises head", the day of Longtaitou, the second day of the second lunar month, falls on Friday this year. Various activities were held to greet the day. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A craftsman makes a dough sculpture to greet the Longtaitou Day in Qinghe Township of Huimin County, Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 3, 2022. Literally meaning "dragon raises head", the day of Longtaitou, the second day of the second lunar month, falls on Friday this year. Various activities were held to greet the day. (Xinhua/Chu Baorui)

Fried beans are served to students at a primary school to greet the Longtaitou Day in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, March 3, 2022. Literally meaning "dragon raises head", the day of Longtaitou, the second day of the second lunar month, falls on Friday this year. Various activities were held to greet the day. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Children perform dragon dance to greet the Longtaitou Day at a kindergarten in Jimo District, Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 3, 2022. Literally meaning "dragon raises head", the day of Longtaitou, the second day of the second lunar month, falls on Friday this year. Various activities were held to greet the day. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)

Children perform dragon dance to greet the Longtaitou Day at a kindergarten in Fushan District of Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, March 3, 2022. Literally meaning "dragon raises head", the day of Longtaitou, the second day of the second lunar month, falls on Friday this year. Various activities were held to greet the day. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)